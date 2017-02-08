Man threatens to kill Steak 'n Shake customers with machete

A man was arrested Monday for threatening to kill people with a machete at a Nashville Steak ‘n Shake.

According to an affidavit, witnesses say 29-year-old Shane Earl Spurgeon became angry at a local Steak ‘n Shake when the server told him he could not drink alcohol in the restaurant.

Spurgeon began cursing out patrons. He left soon after and came back into the restaurant with a machete, threatening to kill everyone there.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Spurgeon.

When they put him in the patrol car, Spurgeon began to kick the windows and hit his head against the window. When officers tried to stop him, he then began kicking officers and resisting arrest.

Police say Spurgeon was highly intoxicated and under the influence of other substances. He was transported to Nashville General Hospital.

