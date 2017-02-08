BAKED "WILBUR" BEANS by "Famous Dave" Anderson

Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets

8 Ounces thick-sliced hickory-smoked bacon

1 (8 ounce) strip steak

Famous Dave's Steak seasoning to taste

1 (8 ounce) twice-smoked sausage link

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

1 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup chopped green pepper

1 Tablespoon diced jalapeño

2 (28 ounce) cans Bush's Baked Beans

20 ounces Famous Dave's Rich N Sassy BBQ Sauce

Fry bacon in a skillet until crisp. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings. Crumble the bacon. Sprinkle steak with steak seasoning. Grill over hot coals until medium. Cut into ½-inch cubes. Grill sausage until nice and charred. Slice the sausage lengthwise into halves; slice into quarters. Cut the quarters into ½-inch cubes. Sauté onion, green pepper and jalapeño in reserved bacon drippings in a skillet just until onion is tender-crisp. Stir in bacon, steak, sausage, beans and sauce. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

The flavor is enhanced if stored, covered, in the refrigerator for 8 to 10 hours and reheated just before serving. Yield 12 to 15 servings.