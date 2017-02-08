BAKED "WILBUR" BEANS by "Famous Dave" Anderson - WSMV Channel 4

BAKED "WILBUR" BEANS by "Famous Dave" Anderson

BAKED "WILBUR" BEANS by "Famous Dave" Anderson
Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets

8 Ounces thick-sliced hickory-smoked bacon
1 (8 ounce) strip steak
Famous Dave's Steak seasoning to taste
1 (8 ounce) twice-smoked sausage link
2 tablespoons bacon drippings
1 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup chopped green pepper
1 Tablespoon diced jalapeño
2 (28 ounce) cans Bush's Baked Beans
20 ounces Famous Dave's Rich N Sassy BBQ Sauce

Fry bacon in a skillet until crisp.  Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings.  Crumble the bacon.  Sprinkle steak with steak seasoning. Grill over hot coals until medium.  Cut into ½-inch cubes.  Grill sausage until nice and charred.  Slice the sausage lengthwise into halves; slice into quarters.  Cut the quarters into ½-inch cubes.  Sauté onion, green pepper and jalapeño in reserved bacon drippings in a skillet just until onion is tender-crisp.  Stir in bacon, steak, sausage, beans and sauce.  Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
The flavor is enhanced if stored, covered, in the refrigerator for 8 to 10 hours and reheated just before serving.  Yield 12 to 15 servings.

