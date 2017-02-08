Budweiser Clydesdales to trot down Lower Broadway Sunday

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make a special appearance in downtown Nashville Sunday.

The eight-horse hitch will be in town with 5,000 brewery and wholesaler personnel for the annual Anheuser-Busch sales and marketing communications meeting.

Before the meeting, the Clydesdales will parade up and down Broadway between 1st and 5th Avenues starting at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. The event goes until 7

The public is invited to come and take photos.

The bar for the Budweiser Clydesdales is set high. To qualify, a Clydesdale has to be a gelding (castrated horse) at least four years old, 72 inches tall when fully mature, between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on the face, four white legs and a black mane and tail.

A typical Clydesdale consumes as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

