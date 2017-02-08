Blackman High students expelled after swastika found in bathroom

School officials say two students could face criminal charges after a swastika was found on a bathroom stall at Blackman High School.

Administrators say the swastika made out of toilet paper and fingernail polish was found in a girls bathroom Tuesday morning before second period.

Blackman High Principal Dr. Leisa Justus said the two female students have been expelled and the school is pursuing criminal charges.

The two girls have not been identified because they are minors.

Justus added Blackman High does not accept this type of activity.

