1 person killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County - WSMV Channel 4

1 person killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County on Wednesday morning.

The wreck was reported around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 48.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on Highway 48 when it ran off the road. It hit a concrete culvert, causing it to flip in the air and and on its roof on I-40.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Brenda Peterson.

THP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

All lanes of I-40 have reopened in the area.

