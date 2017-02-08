1 person killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County

Two Kentucky media agencies are reporting at least one person has died in a plane crash in Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Health officials have long said that cases of hepatitis c are most common among baby boomers. With the number of cases growing across the entire population, though, a doctor at Vanderbilt says his concern is for pregnant women and their children. He says there's a direct link between hepatitis c cases and a problem in Tennessee.More >>
William Harper was shot in the head last year during a home invasion, causing him to be unable to talk, walk or move one of his arms.More >>
A trial date has been set for former Judge Casey Moreland. These charges have to do with the alleged plot to set up his former lover on fake drug charges and offer her money to say she lied about their sexual relationship.More >>
Kristofer Armstrong, 25, was shot in the chest while on the front porch of a home on Kenwood Drive on Thursday night.More >>
An ambulance transported a victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. Friday.More >>
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a student complained about Darin Plumlee's alleged inappropriate behavior.More >>
A month long investigation of a synthetic opiate substance, kratom, resulted in the arrest of a Clarksville man.More >>
Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins is set to appear in federal court in Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
The National Labor Relations Board has filed another unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of employees who voted for union representation.More >>
Pull into any Walmart parking lot and you’ll notice two things: other shoppers and that someone is watching you.More >>
Andrea and Ronnie met at the gym in 2015, lost nearly 600 pounds together and plan to get married this weekend!More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
As his White House continued to struggle to get its story straight regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the unwanted photo-op of the president and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on Wednesday, Donald Trump took time out to troll longtime nemesis Rosie O'Donnell.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Western Conference Final.More >>
Steve Harvey wants to be alone. So don't be knocking on his dressing room door.More >>
Her baby couldn’t wait any longer to enter the world, so a mom took matters into her own hands and delivered the baby in rush hour traffic!More >>
