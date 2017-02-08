Chili's lifts 11-year ban of Pam Halpert from 'The Office' - WSMV Channel 4

Chili's lifts 11-year ban of Pam Halpert from 'The Office'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Jenna Fischer / Twitter) (Source: Jenna Fischer / Twitter)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Chili's has finally lifted an 11-year ban against Pam Halpert from "The Office."

Actress Jenna Fischer, who played the fictional character on the show, tweeted a photo asking if she should walk into the restaurant.

As fans of the show remember, Halpert was permanently banned from Chili's due to some drunken shenanigans.

Chili's responded to Fischer's tweet, announcing they have officially lifted the ban against her character and will be welcoming her back with open arms.

Below is the full release from Brinker International, which owns Chili's:

Effective immediately, Chili’s® Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on a Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili’s near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton.

The woman, Pam Beesly Halpert, received a prestigious award for having the whitest sneakers in the company.

After thanking her shoes and coworkers, the woman declared, 'I feel God in this Chili’s tonight.'

'After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban,' said Kelli Valade, President of Chili's. 'Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms.'

This is good news for both Halpert and fans of "The Office."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.