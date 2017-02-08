Chili's lifts 11-year ban of Pam Halpert from 'The Office'

Chili's has finally lifted an 11-year ban against Pam Halpert from "The Office."

Actress Jenna Fischer, who played the fictional character on the show, tweeted a photo asking if she should walk into the restaurant.

As fans of the show remember, Halpert was permanently banned from Chili's due to some drunken shenanigans.

Chili's responded to Fischer's tweet, announcing they have officially lifted the ban against her character and will be welcoming her back with open arms.

Below is the full release from Brinker International, which owns Chili's:

Effective immediately, Chili’s® Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on a Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili’s near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton. The woman, Pam Beesly Halpert, received a prestigious award for having the whitest sneakers in the company. After thanking her shoes and coworkers, the woman declared, 'I feel God in this Chili’s tonight.' 'After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban,' said Kelli Valade, President of Chili's. 'Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms.'

This is good news for both Halpert and fans of "The Office."

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

@jennafischer we hope you felt God tonight. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

BREAKING: Chili’s lifts permanent ban on Pam (@JennaFischer), welcomes her back to any #Chilis restaurant: https://t.co/jw76381O8K — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.