Nashville officials: Some pension letters sent in unsealed envelopes

The city of Nashville will be offering free credit monitoring service to pension recipients whose information may have been compromised after forms were sent out in unsealed envelopes.

The Form-1099s had the names of the retirees and their Social Security numbers listed on them.

Mayor Megan Barry said there is no proof that anyone stole the information, but if the envelope was open, it is possible.

About 9,350 letters were sent out, but city officials said they believe only a "small fraction" were unsealed.

City officials said the envelopes didn't seal correctly and "steps have been taken to address the issue."

The city learned about the issue after receiving multiple reports on Jan. 30.

Metro pension recipients will be receiving information this week about signing up for one year of identity monitoring service from Identity Force. The service will cost the city about $58,000 and will come out the General Services department budget since they were the ones in charge of mailing the letters in the first place.

"Protecting the privacy and sensitive information of Metro employees and citizens is a top priority of Metro Government," said Barry in a news release. "While there is no indication that sensitive information was obtained by third parties, we want to be sure that our Metro retirees are protected from any potential fraud. The credit monitoring service will give our retirees an added level of protection and security in the event that any of their information was compromised."

