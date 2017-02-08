Elementary school distributes smoke alarms after student dies in fire

Teachers at Neely’s Bend Elementary School distributed more than 100 smoke alarms to the community Tuesday night after a fire took the life of a 5-year-old student in December.

Back in December, a Neely’s Bend student died in a mobile home fire. Officials said the home did not have working smoke alarms.

Teachers saw Tuesday’s distribution as a chance to help out.

“We feel like we’re doing our part,” said Dr. Derrick Salter, principal of Neely’s Bend Elementary School. “That’s the biggest thing to us; we want to make sure that again we provide a safe environment, not only just in the school but in the community as well. That’s very important to us as a whole.”

Fire officials say smoke inhalation is the top cause of death in a fire. Smoke alarms help with early detection that a fire is burning.

