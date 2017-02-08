Police investigating break-in at Family Dollar in south Nashville

The burglary alarm went off at the Nolensville Pike store at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a break-in at a Family Dollar in south Nashville.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the burglary alarm and saw the front door had been smashed in.

It's not clear what was stolen from the store, but the register's money drawer was pulled out.

The store manage and police are reviewing surveillance video from the break-in.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.