Nashville Predators host Music Row Preservation Night

The Nashville Predators are working to keep the heart and soul of Music City alive.

Teaming up with the Metro Planning Commission and the Mayor’s Office, the Predators hosted Music Row Preservation Night at Tuesday’s game.

This is part of an ongoing campaign to save the iconic Music Row district. The goal is to ensure a thriving future for Music Row while preserving its tradition, diversity and creativity.

“There isn’t any other place like Music Row anywhere, and it’s who we are – we’re Music City,” said Carolyn Brackett with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “A lot of what we’re known for around the world comes from those small buildings on Music Row.”

Proceeds from Tuesday’s Music Row ticket packages will support preservation activities in the district.

