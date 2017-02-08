Court date continued for woman charged in Metro officer's death - WSMV Channel 4

Court date continued for woman charged in Metro officer's death

Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The court date has been moved for the woman charged in the death of a Metro police officer.

A hearing was scheduled Wednesday morning for Juli Glisson, who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The 40-year-old was arrested about an hour before Officer Eric Mumaw's funeral on Monday.

Mumaw died Thursday while trying to save Glisson from the Cumberland River.

Police said Glisson was drunk and suicidal when she allegedly shifted her car into gear, causing it to roll into the river.

Mumaw slipped while going down the boat ramp to save her and was later found in the river.

Glisson's court date has been moved to Feb. 17. 

