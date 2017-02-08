Knoxville-based Instagram account garners 545K followers

Calling all the basic bros.

A Knoxville man’s Instagram account is drawing in followers for the way it skewers how some women post to the site.

Bros Being Basic collects humor from around the internet and through submissions of guys posing for photos, sporting yoga pants or just enjoying a glass of Merlot with the fellas. #blessed.

The slang term “basic” means that someone is unsophisticated or obvious.

The account, by Knoxville native Travis May, is full of guys recreating “basic” photos by girls on Instagram.

Bros Being Basic is now up to about 547,000 followers.

You can check out the account here. Just keep in mind that some of the images are not safe for work.

