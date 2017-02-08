Arvidsson, Jarnkrok lead Predators past Canucks, 4-2

By JIM DIAMOND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher also scored and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for Nashville. Roman Josi added two assists.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler had the goals for Vancouver, which has lost four straight.

Granlund scored the first goal at 6:01 of the opening period.

Brandon Sutter won a faceoff against newly acquired Predators center Vernon Fiddler. Granlund picked up the puck, and his wrist shot deflected off the stick of Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber and beat Rinne to the far side. It was Vancouver's first shot on goal in the game.

Arvidsson tied it at 12:20 of the first.

