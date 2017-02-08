1 dies in Roane County shooting involving police officer

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Roane County man following a shooting involving a police officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Tuesday that it initially appeared Quintin Swicegood of Harriman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound but that an autopsy was planned as part of the investigation.

The release said Rockwood police officers responded to a report of a person who was possibly suicidal and located Swicegood in a parking lot. The TBI said preliminary information indicated officers arrived and Swicegood produced a handgun.

The TBI said one Rockwood officer and Swicegood both fired their weapons, with at least one bullet striking Swicegood. He died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.