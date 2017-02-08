Police: Man stole porn DVDs from Hustler store in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man stole porn DVDs from Hustler store in Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The burglary happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) The burglary happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man was arrested after stealing pornography DVDs from the Hustler Hollywood store in Nashville.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect reportedly threw a rock through the door, causing the alarm to go off.

When officers responded, they found the man coming out from the back of the store.

Police said the man had 10 pornography DVDs with him.

The man reportedly told police that he wanted to go to jail.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police: Man stole porn DVDs from Hustler store in NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.