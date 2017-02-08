Police: Man stole porn DVDs from Hustler store in Nashville

Police say a man was arrested after stealing pornography DVDs from the Hustler Hollywood store in Nashville.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect reportedly threw a rock through the door, causing the alarm to go off.

When officers responded, they found the man coming out from the back of the store.

Police said the man had 10 pornography DVDs with him.

The man reportedly told police that he wanted to go to jail.

