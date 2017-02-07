TBI: Suspect dead in Mt. Pleasant officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mount Joy Road and South Main Street. (WSMV)

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Mt. Pleasant police officer attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver just before 9 p.m.

However, the driver did not immediately stop and allegedly led the officer on a brief pursuit, which came to an end at the intersection of Mount Joy Road and South Main Street.

According to the TBI, 35-year-old Bradley Ross Nelson got out of his car and showed the officers he was carrying a weapon.

The situation escalated, and an officer shot Nelson, who later died from his injuries at Maury Regional Medical Center.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. Per the agency's policy, the TBI will not identify the officer who opened fire.

The TBI said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

