Metro Schools officials dodge questions

Metro Nashville Public Schools is one of the largest districts in the nation. It also aims to be one of the best.

“We have a laser-like focus on improving achievement,” said Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.

Transition team co-chairs made recommendations on how to make that happen. It includes increasing use of technology, improving communications with the parents and community, creating a welcoming culture throughout the schools, and getting grades and graduation rates up.

It’s clear what the district wants to do on the local level, but Channel 4 wanted to know how they plan to deal with changes on the federal level.

Channel 4 asked Joseph about Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as the new Secretary of Education.

“Have you listened to teachers or students talk about her and what have they said?” asked reporter Liz Lohuis.

“Not really. I'll just be looking forward to seeing how things go. We take it by day,” Joseph replied.

Channel 4 also asked him how DeVos' outlook on charter schools line up with Metro’s outlook.

“We just want kids to have great options, and we have great options with charter schools and we have great options with public schools, and that's what we want,” Joseph said.

Channel 4 then asked about widespread sickness that has forced several Tennessee school districts to close, and what Metro plans to do if it hits here.

Metro Schools spokeswoman Janel Lacy then cut in.

“Can I encourage us to stay on topic? I mean, the reason we made this availability was to talk about the transition report that's being released tonight, so if we could stay on topic that would be good, otherwise we will wrap this up,” Lacy said.

The media was not allowed to ask any other questions of the director of schools unless it was about the transition report.

But those who led the report would address what’s happening in Washington.

“Right now we have a public school system. I don’t know what we will have in 20 years, but for that kid that has to wake up and go to that public school tomorrow, that’s what we are about,” said transition team co-chair David Williams II.

Click here to read the full Metro Schools transition report.

