Tennessee one of few states not to require driver's education

A 16-year-old driver was charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed two in Antioch. (WSMV)

It is the leading cause of death for teenagers, and experts say Tennessee does little to nothing about it.

Car crashes kill teens every day, but most states require those drivers to take some sort of driver's education course.

However, that is not the case in Tennessee. The course is not required.

Driver's education is not federally mandated, but it is clear that teen crashes are becoming a nationwide problem.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said while teens only make up for 7 percent of the population, they accounted for $10 billion worth of total costs of car crash injuries.

"We teach it in most of our private schools in Middle Tennessee," said Jeremy Lyon, the owner of Brentwood Driver Training.

"I think it's very necessary because if you don't take it, there are a lot of things you miss out on," said one Father Ryan student who is taking Lyon’s drivers education class.

Last week in Antioch, a 16-year-old driver was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after his passenger and another driver died in a crash.

In Williamson County, there have been five teenagers killed in crashes since November. Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney made a point to address that with all of his students in December.

"In recent weeks we have lost way too many students to car accidents. In fact it’s a national epidemic," Looney said in a video played to Williamson County students.

Lyon said the reason for so many teen crashes has to do with distracted driving.

"We have a saying, just put the phone down and no one gets hurt," Lyon said. "A lot of innocent people are killed by others driving distracted, in fact just as many are killed from distracted drivers as the distracted driver."

Lyon said that’s something many teens might not even realize or know without taking driver's education.

