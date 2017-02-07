Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lebanon - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lebanon

LEBANON, TN

Police say a Nashville man was struck by a vehicle in Lebanon Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on North Cumberland Street near Coles Ferry Avenue.

Police said Donald Morgan, 50, stepped out onto the northbound lane of North Cumberland Street and was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nealy Stovall, 44. Witnesses said the driver did not have time to react to avoid hitting Morgan.

Morgan was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he was listed as a level one trauma patient.

Both northbound lanes were shut down while investigators were on the scene.

