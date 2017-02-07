Columbia firefighter accused of embezzling from firefighters union

Michael Ray Jones has been a Columbia firefighter for more than 15 years. He's currently out of jail on $50,000 bond after being accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from the Columbia Firefighters Union.

Authorities say the missing money was found during an audit last year.

After an internal investigation by the union, Jones was fired from his role as union secretary and treasurer.

Union president Danny Hill told Channel 4 he's not answering any questions about Jones' charges.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said the charges involve a number of credit card purchases Jones made with his firefighters union credit card over a three-year period from February 2013 to June 2016.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb announced Jones has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Embezzling more than $60,000 is a class B felony in Tennessee, meaning if convicted, Jones faces between eight and 30 years in prison.

