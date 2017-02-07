Creator talks location, financing for indoor drive-in theater

The late 1950s and early '60s were their glory days with families and couples on dates heading toward about 4,000 drive-in movie theaters across the country.

The drive-in is still around today with several of them in Middle Tennessee. Some say Nashville's about to see a renaissance of the drive-in, or at least a version of it.

"It could be a draw-in for tourists coming in, " said Erin Holcomb of Now Playing Nashville. "It's something for the whole family to do."

Holcomb said little drives local tourism more than something different. That's why she's excited for the just-announced August Moon indoor drive-in movie theater.

"East Nashville is growing," she said. "In tourism, it's becoming a really hot area. This just gives tourists another opportunity to experience a unique offering that they don't get to experience in other cities outside of Tennessee."

Intended to recreate the '50s and '60s vibe of the drive-ins' golden era, creator Michael Counts told Channel 4 the project is intended to be a 40,000 square foot air supported dome. It's intended to feature actual classic cars inside where people will sit, grab a bite and watch a movie. Counts said he's also looking to have a music venue behind the screen.

Counts said the theater will be on James Robertson Parkway, listed for the same address as Main Event Parking. He said that company is keeping the same number of spots while the theater is built in an area further back.

"I definitely love when people want to come to Nashville and invest in our great city with a new and different kind of concept, so we're intrigued," said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

Barry went on to say the city hasn't been approached about any incentives for the project. Counts said the $7.5 million needed is coming through a private investment, and he expects financing to close up this year.

