Lawmaker proposes putting photo on EBT to deter trafficking, theft

For those who need help paying for food and groceries, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits using Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards can help.

But state Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, is concerned too many people using the program may be committing EBT card trafficking, meaning they are illegally selling cards for money.

"My son was a student in a college here in Tennessee. He went to Walmart one day and was telling me there were people out there selling their EBT cards," Tracy said. "I started doing a little research and they're doing that really all across the state, and they sell them for cash."

Tracy has proposed a bill that would require photos to be added to the EBT card to prove it actually belongs to them. He hopes it would eliminate cards being sold and purchased for cash.

The USDA calls the illegal practice of selling the cards trafficking.

"That's not what the EBT card is designed to do," Tracy said. "It's designed to help families that need the help and the integrity of the system I thought was in jeopardy.”

Only one card is issued per family, and others in the home often use the card to buy groceries using a PIN. Tracy said they can still do that under his bill.

It is not completely clear how retailers would monitor who the cards belong to or how they would act on suspected fraud.

"It's up to the retailer," Tracy said. "I will encourage the Department of Human Services to investigate if we get complaints in areas where they are not.”

A Tennessee Department of Human Services reports indicates that card trafficking has been on the decline after the department put extra monitoring in place.

In 2012, DHS launched the Excessive Replacement Monitoring program to track how many times people were requesting replacement cards. If users ask for four replacements within a year, their account will be monitored. If a recipient asked for a fifth replacement, they will be suspected of card trafficking and referred for investigation.

The DHS website notes that from the 2015 to 2016 fiscal period, there was a 40 percent decrease in multiple card replacement requests in 2015, an indication fewer cards were being trafficked.

Tracy said he does not anticipate this bill costing the state much money. He thinks it will help recover money.

He said he is still working the numbers out.

The last time the state looked into the cost of adding photos to EBT cards, their study estimated a cost range between $1.4 million to $4.4 million.

