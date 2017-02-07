Man charged in multiple murders, shootings to be arraigned Wednesday

Michael Woods is being held on a bond of more than $2 million. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say a man accused in multiple Nashville murders and shootings will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Michael Woods is charged with the October 2016 murder of Robert Richardson in the 1700 block of Saint Louis Street.

Police said Richardson drove to pick up his co-worker, Chad Miller, who told police he got into an argument with a man before telling Richardson to get back in his car. Richardson was then shot and killed.

Woods, 24, is also indicted in the November 2016 murder and Miller and Charity Adams outside Miller’s Saint Louis Street home. A co-defendant, Steven Robinson, is also indicted and jailed in the double shooting.

Woods is also indicted for allegedly firing into a car containing three people at 14th Avenue North and Buchanan Street last October. He and Robinson, 25, are also charged with shooting a man at 12th Avenue North and Wheless Street last October.

Woods faces multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and unlawful gun possession. He is being held on a bond of $2,075,000.

Robinson also faces counts of murder, attempted murder and unlawful gun possession. His bond was set at $500,000.

