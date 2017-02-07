Police: Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
Delaney Jablonski was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday morning. (Source: Murfreesboro PD) Delaney Jablonski was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday morning. (Source: Murfreesboro PD)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Murfreesboro said they have tracked down a missing woman.

Delaney Jablonski, 19, was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday morning. The friend said she and Jablonski had exchanged text messages earlier that morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police department said Jablonski had been found safe.

Police previously said that foul play was not suspected in the case.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.