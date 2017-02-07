Police: Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe

Delaney Jablonski was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday morning. (Source: Murfreesboro PD)

Police in Murfreesboro said they have tracked down a missing woman.

Delaney Jablonski, 19, was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday morning. The friend said she and Jablonski had exchanged text messages earlier that morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police department said Jablonski had been found safe.

Police previously said that foul play was not suspected in the case.

