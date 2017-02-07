Yard signs to benefit family of fallen officer - WSMV Channel 4

Yard signs to benefit family of fallen officer

Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Madison-Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce is selling signs to help the family of Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw.

The chamber is creating 100 yard signs that read “We support those risking their lives to protect others,” with the logos of Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire departments.

All proceeds from the sign go directly to Mumaw’s family.

The chamber has already raised more than $5,000 and is hoping to raise much more.

