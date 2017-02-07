NES: Utility scam targets small businesses, elderly customers

Nashville Electric Service is warning customers about a utility scam targeting local businesses.

The utility says customers are told their power will be disconnected if payment information is not provided as soon as possible.

Small businesses, the elderly and non-English speaking customers are frequently targeted.

NES said the scammers have the ability to alter the name on the caller ID so that NES’ name and phone number are shown. The scammers claim the customers’ account is past due and immediate payment is required.

NES shared the following tips for customers to protect themselves:

If someone calls threatening to cut off power if they don’t receive payment, hang up.

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller. NES does not provide a toll-free number to call back for processing payments.

If someone in a utility uniform for unscheduled service, check for proper identification. Ask them to wait outside and call NES at 615-736-6900 to verify their information.

Anyone with doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit should reach out to NES before taking any action.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a scam should contact police.

NES said all of its field employees wear uniforms and carry photo ID badges. All company vehicles are marked with an NES logo and/or vehicle number. NES never calls or goes door-to-door to solicit payment information.

