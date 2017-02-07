Car donated to Smyrna Goodwill worker

A Smyrna Goodwill employee reaped the benefits of hard work when the company gave her a car on Tuesday.

Alena Sanders has worked with Goodwill for eight years. She moved to America with her parents in 2002 at the age of 15.

After six years, Sanders got a working visa, but with little work experience and limited English, no one would hire her.

Goodwill took a chance on Sanders. Since then, she has worked her way up from textile processor to assistant manager in Smyrna.

Sanders has been without a car since last April. She said the new car is a big help.

“I don’t have to get a taxi or Ubers. I don’t have to ride with strangers, and that’s a big deal to me as well,” Sanders said. “I’m just so excited and just really, really grateful.”

Sanders was presented with the keys to a 1998 Nissan Altima that was donated by a man from McMinnville.

