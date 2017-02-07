Woman says Craigslist mechanic stole items, returned them for cash

A Nashville woman turned to Channel 4 for help after she became the victim of an alleged Craigslist scam.

Victoria Singleton said the Clarksville man who was supposed to fix her car instead made off with $170 worth of parts. He was able to return those parts to get cash.

Singleton said she hoped to find a mechanic who could fix her only car. She uses the car to take her daughter to get cancer treatments.

“He disconnected everything,” Singleton said. “He said, ‘It's your radiator, you have a water pump that's messed up.’”

Singleton went to the AutoZone on Rosa Parks Boulevard to purchase the parts he said she needed.

“When I came back and gave it to him and went to check on my daughter, I came back out and he was gone with the parts,” Singleton said. “He kept texting, ‘I'll be back, I'm coming back, I will be right back.’”

That was Saturday.

When Channel 4 called the number from the text thread, a man answered. We asked if he did any work for Victoria Singleton, he replied “Uh, I don’t think so.”

We also asked if he corresponded with Singleton via text, he replied, “Uh, I’m not sure.”

AutoZone retailers confirm they are looking into the store that gave the man refunded money without asking for an ID. They say the man gave Singleton's phone number to get the refund.

Singleton said she will now go somewhere besides Craigslist to find a trusted mechanic.

“Never do it again. Never do it again,” she said emphatically.

Metro police said as it stands, this crime could be considered "theft by deceptive practice" and could be prosecuted. Their investigation continues.

Police said they deal with a lot of fraud cases involving Craigslist. They added that people are better off using a verified company for services.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.