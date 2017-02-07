Davidson County sheriff declines meeting with President Trump

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall declined a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Hall is in Washington D.C. for the National Sheriff’s Association’s Winter Conference.

Trump met with a group of county sheriffs who backed his campaign and border plan. The president discussed his signature border plan, along with many other topics with the law officials.

Hall was one of three Democratic sheriffs invited to the meeting and the only one who declined to attend.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office entered the following statement concerning the sheriff’s decision:

After attending a briefing with the executive committee yesterday about topics and the meeting with President Trump, I became concerned the meeting was going to be supportive of issues - such as the Executive Order regarding immigration - and others, and made the decision not to go.

This isn't the first time Hall has made news concerning immigration, but last time, he appeared to be on the other side of the argument.

It was just a few years ago when the Davidson County Sheriff's Office could check the immigration status of anyone arrested or booked, and if you were not a citizen, they could ship you out.

The federal program was called 287(g) and was heavily protested by Davidson County immigrants. Some called it a money-maker for the jail.

The program ended in 2012, but the sheriff said it wasn't because it didn't work. In fact, he claimed the opposite -- that it was so successful, the county didn't need it anymore.

A few months ago, Hall told Channel 4 he has no plans to revisit the controversial program.

