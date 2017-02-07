Gov. Haslam: 'It's one of the best times in the history of the state'

During his annual address to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Bill Haslam said more Tennesseans have jobs than ever before, calling this is one of the best times in the history of the state.

The governor told the crowd of about 550 people at the Omni Hotel on Tuesday morning that Tennessee is seeing a lot of economic growth, citing an increase in the median household income.

Haslam said some of the biggest challenges this legislative session will be expanding broadband internet to rural areas, addressing the opioid epidemic and figuring out how to pay for the $6 billion backlog in road and bridge projects.

The governor has been pushing to increase the gas tax by 7 cents per gallon. Right now, the gas tax is 21 cents per gallon, which Haslam said is only equivalent to 11 cents by today's standards because of inflation.

Some Tennessee lawmakers have recently suggested using the state's budget surplus to pay for the road and bridge projects, but on Tuesday morning, Haslam said it does not make sense to subsidize the roads for non-Tennesseans.

"So you take that out of the general fund, what are you not going to pay for? Are you gonna not have the tax cuts I proposed? Are you gonna not give teachers raises? What are we not going to do if we do it that way?" Haslam asked.

Haslam has proposed cutting taxes, including on groceries, to balance his proposed increased gas tax.

