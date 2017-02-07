TBI investigating homicide in McMinnville

The TBI is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a home in McMinnville on Monday.

Officers found the body of 55-year-old Barry Cole when they responded to a 911 call at 100 Lind St. on Monday afternoon.

Cole, who lives in the home, was found in an outbuilding on the property.

Cole's body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Agents are working with the McMinnville Police Department and the district attorney's office.

