2 teens accused of stealing pizza delivery driver's car

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's car in Hendersonville on Sunday.

The driver was making a delivery on West Main Street when the juveniles took the car around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the teens drove recklessly, eventually crashing into another vehicle. After the crash, the juveniles ran off.

A witness chased one of the teens, according to police.

“I just looked and I saw two people running, so I just started chasing him,” said Brandan DeLong.

DeLong said he had one of the teens on the ground in a choke-hold when he realized he was dealing with a child.

“I stood him back up after he started to cry, and that’s when I felt bad at that point because of how young he was,” DeLong said. “He was telling me his name and his brother’s name. He said his dad is on the way, blah, blah, so I got his phone, he just gave me his phone, and he just took off running again. I’m like, I’m not running after him again.”

Police used pictures on the phone to locate the teenage suspects.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Police do not recommend taking matters into your own hands and chasing down suspects like DeLong did.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.