Growing pains: Murfreesboro farm embracing changing business climate

The Tennessee Farm Bureau estimates half a million acres of farmland have disappeared from the state in the last 10 years.

It’s a familiar reality in Middle Tennessee as the region grapples with incredible growth. Seventy to 100 people are moving to the area every single day, depending on who you ask.

John Batey now lives on the land that was granted to his great-great-grandfather following his service in the Revolutionary War in 1807.

"We're still here. On its own, we got about 400 acres," Batey said.

His relatives are buried beneath the land they toiled their entire lives.

"I know when I'm dying they're going to bury me over there. I'm going to keep an eye on them and haunt them if they're not doing right," Batey said.

When Batey is gone, the land will be toiled by his son-in-law, Brandon Whitt, who is equally passionate about the family business.

"Well, our definition of sustainable is being able to pay the bills for 200 years. If you can't take care of that, all the other stuff goes to the wayside," Whitt said.

Sustainability is something farmers in this changing landscape have struggled with as urban sprawl gobbles up open space.

"We used to be out in nowhere out here ... It's changed, they reverted back, and the town has gotten a lot closer to us," Batey said.

Batey showed Channel 4 some development plans coming to his neck of the woods, which includes about 750 homes on 240 acres.

The region needs more room to put all the people moving here. Land like this is at a premium, and property values are exploding. As a result, some farmers are cashing out and selling their land to developers.

"All of my neighbors live in houses. I'm surrounded on three sides," Batey said.

Batey Farms has chosen to embrace the changes. They've become a local destination as they embody current trends and buzzwords like "farm to table" and "buy local."

"How do we tell that mom that's behind us in a minivan that the tractor is going to do a job that puts food on the table?" Whitt said.

They're engaging with the public and even have a Facebook page. When their sunflowers are in bloom, you can scarcely find a place to park.

"We've done something impactful for our community. Will that sustain us for the next 20 years, 40 years? The jury is still out on that," Whitt said.

Adapting to a changing market can also come at a cost, according to the Farm Bureau. Once the state determines property crosses the divide from "agricultural" to "commercial," taxes nearly double from 25 to 40 percent.

