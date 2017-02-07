La Vergne school evacuated for possible gas leak - WSMV Channel 4

La Vergne school evacuated for possible gas leak

Posted: Updated:
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are investigating a possible gas leak outside of La Vergne Primary School.

A spokesperson for the school district says all students are safe and students are being evacuated as a precaution while the gas company investigates the issue.

Students are being taken by bus over to Roy Waldron Elementary School, which is where they will have lunch.

"This is only a precaution and all students at both schools are safe," said James Evans with Rutherford County Schools.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.