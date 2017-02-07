La Vergne school evacuated for possible gas leak

Officials are investigating a possible gas leak outside of La Vergne Primary School.

A spokesperson for the school district says all students are safe and students are being evacuated as a precaution while the gas company investigates the issue.

Students are being taken by bus over to Roy Waldron Elementary School, which is where they will have lunch.

"This is only a precaution and all students at both schools are safe," said James Evans with Rutherford County Schools.

