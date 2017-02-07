Police: Man injured while trying to break into Acme

Police said the man cut up his hands while trying to break in. (WSMV)

Metro police say a man injured himself while trying to break into Acme Feed & Seed overnight.

An employee said his co-worker saw the man breaking through a glass panel of the restaurant's garage door around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect crawled through the broken window, went behind the bar and started breaking bottles of alcohol and pouring them out.

According to the employee, the man’s hand was very bloody and he even tried washing his hand off.

The employee says he called police and the man was taken to the hospital. He has since been arrested.

No one else was injured in the incident.

