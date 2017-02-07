Dollar General plans to create 1,000 jobs in Georgia in 2017

A Metro Police report recommends that Officer Joshua Lippert be exonerated in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop in February.More >>
A Metro Police report recommends that Officer Joshua Lippert be exonerated in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop in February.More >>
Two burglaries occurred on W. Main Street in Hendersonville on Thursday.More >>
Two burglaries occurred on W. Main Street in Hendersonville on Thursday.More >>
The motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Wednesday has died from his injuries.More >>
The motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Wednesday has died from his injuries.More >>
In April, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a friendly bet on whether the Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues will advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.More >>
In April, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a friendly bet on whether the Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues will advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.More >>
For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Western Conference Final.More >>
For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Western Conference Final.More >>
The Exxon store at 6955 Charlotte Pike reopened on Tuesday following the murder of employee John Stevens.More >>
The Exxon store at 6955 Charlotte Pike reopened on Tuesday following the murder of employee John Stevens.More >>
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a network of pain management clinics on Thursday.More >>
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a network of pain management clinics on Thursday.More >>
A push by Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to outsource hospitality services at a Tennessee state park has drawn no bidders.More >>
A push by Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to outsource hospitality services at a Tennessee state park has drawn no bidders.More >>
Social media star Lil Bub is coming to Franklin this weekend. The famous cat will hold a meet-and-greet with fans this Saturday at the Factory at Franklin.More >>
Social media star Lil Bub is coming to Franklin this weekend. The famous cat will hold a meet-and-greet with fans this Saturday at the Factory at Franklin.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>