Bill would allow veterans to skip firing range requirement for handgun carry permits

There is a new push to make it easier for people who have served in the military to get handguns.

The bill, which was recently filed, would erase requirements on handgun carry permits for some people who have served in the military.

Currently, if you want to get a handgun carry permit in Tennessee, you have to pass a background check and a written and skills test on a firing range.

If you are in the military or were honorably discharged with certain Special Forces skills, some lawmakers want to loosen the requirements.

"What this legislation does is it singles out a few of our highly qualified veterans and says, hey look, if all under these certain qualifications: military police, special operations or Special Forces, then you don't have to meet the firing range requirements as part of the law," said Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville.

Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, is the main sponsor. House GOP Whip Timothy Hill will be joining him.

"From the state's perspective, we try to find ways to say thank you for your service. We appreciate what you've done," Hill said.

Applicants will still have to pass a background check but won’t have to prove their proficiency. This is a step that gun safety advocates think is important.

"We would always prefer that anyone who is going to be receiving a gun permit has gone through the permit training and has had the opportunity to prove their proficiency and accuracy at a firing range,” said Beth Joslin Roth, executive director of the Safe Tennessee Project.

The Safe Tennessee Project says the growing push for open carry with fewer requirements is the main focus of the session and not the bill that is focusing on military veterans.

"Others who may have been out of the service for a while, you know, they might be a little rusty and we also know there are certain issues with things like post-traumatic stress disorder and those are just things that would concern us," Roth said.

With the Feb. 9 filing deadline approaching, Hill says there will surely be more bills fired off the in the coming days.

The most far-reaching gun bill that is already getting blow back, is the Open Carry Firearms Freedom Act, which would allow open carry without a permit at all. Rep. Micah Van Huss and Sen. Mae Beavers are sponsoring the measure, which has failed before.

