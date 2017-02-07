Ex-sheriff moved from Kentucky jail to federal prison

Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Multiple sources have told Channel 4 that Metro police are preparing for a significant community reaction when the decision is announced, possibly as early as Thursday.More >>
Multiple sources have told Channel 4 that Metro police are preparing for a significant community reaction when the decision is announced, possibly as early as Thursday.More >>
Two burglaries occurred on W. Main Street in Hendersonville on Thursday.More >>
Two burglaries occurred on W. Main Street in Hendersonville on Thursday.More >>
In April, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a friendly bet on whether the Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues will advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.More >>
In April, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a friendly bet on whether the Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues will advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.More >>
For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Western Conference Final.More >>
For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Western Conference Final.More >>
The Exxon store at 6955 Charlotte Pike reopened on Tuesday following the murder of employee John Stevens.More >>
The Exxon store at 6955 Charlotte Pike reopened on Tuesday following the murder of employee John Stevens.More >>
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a network of pain management clinics on Thursday.More >>
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a network of pain management clinics on Thursday.More >>
A push by Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to outsource hospitality services at a Tennessee state park has drawn no bidders.More >>
A push by Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to outsource hospitality services at a Tennessee state park has drawn no bidders.More >>
Social media star Lil Bub is coming to Franklin this weekend. The famous cat will hold a meet-and-greet with fans this Saturday at the Factory at Franklin.More >>
Social media star Lil Bub is coming to Franklin this weekend. The famous cat will hold a meet-and-greet with fans this Saturday at the Factory at Franklin.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
Multiple sources have told Channel 4 that Metro police are preparing for a significant community reaction when the decision is announced, possibly as early as Thursday.More >>
Multiple sources have told Channel 4 that Metro police are preparing for a significant community reaction when the decision is announced, possibly as early as Thursday.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
There could be a big announcement about Major League Soccer in Nashville on Thursday.More >>
There could be a big announcement about Major League Soccer in Nashville on Thursday.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
It's the last thing you'd expect to see in a metro school. Filthy conditions that concerned a teacher so much he secretly took photos and recorded it. But one metro teacher says mold growing inside his classroom is making students sick.More >>
It's the last thing you'd expect to see in a metro school. Filthy conditions that concerned a teacher so much he secretly took photos and recorded it. But one metro teacher says mold growing inside his classroom is making students sick.More >>
Get those fang fingers ready! We now know who the Nashville Predators will be facing in the Western Conference Final.More >>
Get those fang fingers ready! We now know who the Nashville Predators will be facing in the Western Conference Final.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>
The search continues for a 16-year-old from Murfreesboro who disappeared on March 31.More >>