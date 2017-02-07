Ex-sheriff moved from Kentucky jail to federal prison - WSMV Channel 4

Ex-sheriff moved from Kentucky jail to federal prison

Posted: Updated:
Robert Arnold was held at a detention center in Grayson, KY. Robert Arnold was held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is out of a Kentucky jail and inside a federal prison.

Up until Monday, Arnold was being held at the Grayson County jail.

Last month, Arnold pleaded guilty to three of the 14 federal counts against him.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May.

Although each count carries a maximum of 20 years, Arnold will likely receive a prison sentence lasting between four and six years.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Ex-sheriff moved from Kentucky jail to federal prisonMore>>

  • Indictment of a Sheriff

    Indictment of a Sheriff

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.