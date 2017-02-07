Ex-sheriff moved from Kentucky jail to federal prison

Robert Arnold was held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.

Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is out of a Kentucky jail and inside a federal prison.

Up until Monday, Arnold was being held at the Grayson County jail.

Last month, Arnold pleaded guilty to three of the 14 federal counts against him.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May.

Although each count carries a maximum of 20 years, Arnold will likely receive a prison sentence lasting between four and six years.

