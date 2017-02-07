Body of missing hiker found in Grundy County forest - WSMV Channel 4

Body of missing hiker found in Grundy County forest

ALTAMONT, TN (WSMV) -

The body of a missing man has been found along a hiking trail in Grundy County.

Brandon Price, 25, was reported missing early last month.

Initially, investigators believed he was traveling to California to visit his dad.

On Monday, a hiker found Price's remains in the forest in Grundy County.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play but have not ruled anything out.

