Body of missing hiker found in Grundy County forest

The body of a missing man has been found along a hiking trail in Grundy County.

Brandon Price, 25, was reported missing early last month.

Initially, investigators believed he was traveling to California to visit his dad.

On Monday, a hiker found Price's remains in the forest in Grundy County.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play but have not ruled anything out.

