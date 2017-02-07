Haslam holds off on bid to reshape Tennessee sentencing laws - WSMV Channel 4

Haslam holds off on bid to reshape Tennessee sentencing laws

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo) Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration won't make a bid to reshape Tennessee's sentencing laws this year.

Haslam told a Republican gathering in Nashville on Monday that he will likely make a criminal justice overhaul a priority next year, in what will be his last legislative session before leaving office.

The governor said his office doesn't have the staffing capacity to take on sentencing issues while also pushing for an ambitious transportation plan this session that includes an effort to raise the state's gasoline tax for the first time since 1989.

Haslam says his legislative staff has their hands full dealing with the governor's own agenda and will also have to tackle other bills as they're introduced by lawmakers. In the governor's words: "It's strictly a capacity issue."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.