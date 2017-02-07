State parks offering specials for overnight stays, dining

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's state parks are offering a variety of options for dining and overnight stays for Valentine's Day.

Officials say that Valentine's Day meal specials will be available at several Tennessee state park restaurants during select times in February. They are: Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Falls Creek Falls State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, Paris Landing State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park.

Several Tennessee State Parks are also offering lodging discounts and Valentine's-themed activities this month.

For information, including dates and menus, visit tnstateparks.com/blog/valentines-specials-2017. Those interested can also call the state parks directly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.