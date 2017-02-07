'Wayne's World' returning to big screen for 25th anniversary

The cult classic "Wayne's World" is returning to theaters for a special two-night screening on the film's 25th anniversary.

The story about two metal heads remains the highest-grossing film based on characters from "Saturday Night Live."

Fans of the film will be able to go see the movie in more than 400 theaters nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The special screening will also include a videotaped chat with the director and cast members.

Below is a list of theaters in the Midstate that will be showing the movie:

Street of Indian Lake Stadium - Hendersonville

Carmike Wynnsong 10 - Madison

Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 - Nashville

Full Moon Cineplex - Hermitage (Nashville)

Regal Providence 14 - Mt. Juliet

Hollywood Stadium 27 - South Nashville

Regal Green Hills Stadium 16 - Green Hills (Nashville)

Carmike Thoroughbred 20 - Franklin

Carmike Wynnsong 16 - Murfreesboro

Carmike Governor's Square 10 - Clarksville

Carmike Highland 12 - Cookeville

Click here to see the full list of participating theaters.

If you can't go see the movie in theaters, Paramount Home Media Distribution is going to be releasing "Wayne's World" on DVD and Digital HD on Feb. 14. The movie will also be available on iTunes with new digital extras.

