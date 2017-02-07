Suspect in Columbia standoff surrenders after nearly 12 hours - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect in Columbia standoff surrenders after nearly 12 hours

The standoff lasted around 12 hours in Columbia. (WSMV) The standoff lasted around 12 hours in Columbia. (WSMV)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

A nearly 12-hour standoff in Columbia came to an end overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, the man at the center of it all surrendered to police.

Officers blocked off the area around West 8th and South High streets after the suspect allegedly went to an old church building in a suicidal state around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police negotiated with him for hours until he finally came out around 1:45 a.m.

It's not clear yet if the man will face any charges.

