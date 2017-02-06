School districts in TN, KY closing due to illness

The CDC says flu levels are higher than they were last year. (WSMV file photo)

The list of Middle Tennessee school districts forced to close due to illness continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity is higher this year than last year and considerably more widespread within each state.

This is the second week in a row some Tennessee school districts have closed due to illness.

Channel 4 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health for more answers about what the exact illness is, but they told us schools do not have to report to them to close. The decision is up to each individual district.

The majority of counties are citing flu-like symptoms and say there are too many students and teachers out sick.

The Tennessee Department of Education is not involved in the decision to cancel classes but said districts can do this because they have extra days built in the calendar for bad weather or illness.

Stewart County will be closed the rest of the week, blaming cases of flu and strep throat.

Clay County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week because of strep throat, stomach viruses and the flu.

Schools in Todd County, KY, will be closed all week, but students will still be required to complete all homework as if they were in school. The schools director says most students will be able to find their assignments online.

Macon County and Fentress County school systems announced they would be closed Wednesday through Friday due to illness. Classes will resume next Monday, Feb. 13.

Van Buren, Rhea and Roane counties, along with Sweetwater City Schools, canceled classes on Monday.

Even more districts were closed on Tuesday, including Grainger, Rhea, Knox, Scott and Van Buren counties, along with Lenoir and Sweetwater City Schools.

Metro Nashville Public Schools is not on the list and probably won't be. Metro Schools spokesperson Ameerah Palacio said the district has never canceled classes for illness and don't plan on doing so.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Schools said they become concerned when 10 percent of students miss on any given day. So far, they haven't hit that mark.

Officials with Wilson County Schools said they are not having any major problems but have seen a slight uptick in absences at two elementary schools.

In Montgomery County, education officials said they haven't reached the magic number to cancel school but there are a higher number of kids out sick than usual.

