TN lawmaker: Amend Constitution to force Congress to pass balanced budget

Two Tennessee lawmakers are at the forefront of something truly historic if it all comes together: call for a constitutional convention that would require Congress to pass a balanced budget.

The United States has a staggering national debt of nearly $20 trillion. Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, likens the debt to someone who has maxed out their credit cards and applies for more credit to spend more.

Kelsey says Congress is essentially doing the same thing, and it’s time for states like Tennessee to step up and solve the problem if Congress won't do it.

The first step to calling a constitutional convention would be a “convention of states” to plan for it. Thirty-four states would have to adopt resolutions in their legislatures to approve it. So far 28 states have done so, six more are needed.

"I think we are going to reach the 34 state threshold this year," Kelsey said.

Kelsey and his counterpart in the assembly, Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, have introduced similar legislation calling for a convention of states leading up to a constitutional convention. It's nothing short of historic, adding an amendment to the Constitution that orders congress to pass only balanced budgets.

"It's a huge financial problem, it’s a national security problem. We got countries that have power over us because we owe them so much money at this point," Kelsey said.

Kelsey points to China and Japan. Both countries own about seven percent of the U.S. national debt, totaling about $3 trillion.

The framers of the Constitution in Article Five allows states to bypass federal lawmakers and call a constitutional convention to amend the Constitution.

"I think that we are going to have an Article Five convention of the states to propose an amendment to the Constitution, to require Congress to balance its budget for once," Kelsey said.

Kelsey hopes to have the convention of states held in Nashville on July 11 of this year. Apparently it's the only time all 50 legislatures are not in session at any given time

"We want to hold a convention of states right here in Nashville, the first one since 1861, so we can start to plan for this historic Article Five convention of the states,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey's staff has already blocked 250 rooms in Nashville for July anticipating a possible convention of the states.

