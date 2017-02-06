Indoor drive-in theater set to open in Nashville in 2018

The drive-in theater could soon be making a comeback in Music City.

The August Moon Drive-In, a state of the art indoor drive-in theater is expected to open in 2018.

It may sound like an oxymoron, but guests can actually leave their car outside then enter a 40,000 square foot air dome.

Visitors can sit in luxury seats in the back or reserve a classic car. The inside walls of the dome will feature a simulated sunset, moon and stars.

The theater is also said to have the largest non-IMAX movie screen in North America.

Ticket prices range from $8 to $20, depending on seating.

