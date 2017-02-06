Rudy Kalis, Tracy Kornet join OZ Arts fundraiser

Channel 4 News has learned Metro Police are preparing for community reaction after a decision as early as Thursday from the District Attorney’s office in regards to the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a police officer.More >>
Channel 4 News has learned Metro Police are preparing for community reaction after a decision as early as Thursday from the District Attorney’s office in regards to the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a police officer.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Midtown. The robbery happened at Pinnacle Bank on West End on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Midtown. The robbery happened at Pinnacle Bank on West End on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A longtime Nashville pastor says he forgives the vandals who caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to his church. As pastor for First Baptist Church of West Nashville for 25 years, he said he's never experienced anything like this before.More >>
A longtime Nashville pastor says he forgives the vandals who caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to his church. As pastor for First Baptist Church of West Nashville for 25 years, he said he's never experienced anything like this before.More >>
It's the last thing you'd expect to see in a metro school. Filthy conditions that concerned a teacher so much he secretly took photos and recorded it. But one metro teacher says mold growing inside his classroom is making students sick.More >>
It's the last thing you'd expect to see in a metro school. Filthy conditions that concerned a teacher so much he secretly took photos and recorded it. But one metro teacher says mold growing inside his classroom is making students sick.More >>
A part-time Davidson County General Sessions judge has violated the same Metro ordinance he enforces on a weekly basis.More >>
A part-time Davidson County General Sessions judge has violated the same Metro ordinance he enforces on a weekly basis.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez, now the dean of Belmont University's College of Law, said he was surprised at the timing of FBI Director's James Comey's dismissal.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez, now the dean of Belmont University's College of Law, said he was surprised at the timing of FBI Director's James Comey's dismissal.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
Channel 4 News has learned Metro Police are preparing for community reaction after a decision as early as Thursday from the District Attorney’s office in regards to the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a police officer.More >>
Channel 4 News has learned Metro Police are preparing for community reaction after a decision as early as Thursday from the District Attorney’s office in regards to the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a police officer.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
Two members of the Tennessee Titans football team are being accused of attacking a man at a Nashville bar after an argument about the 2017 NFL Draft, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>