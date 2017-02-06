Rudy Kalis, Tracy Kornet join OZ Arts fundraiser

Who says you shouldn't talk politics or religion at the dinner table? Apparently, Nashvillians can't get enough of it.

More than 200 people are expected to gather Wednesday night for the second annual Conversations at OZ, to benefit the contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville.

Grouped into tables of six, tables are hosted by community leaders and local personalities who bring their passions and ideas for a night of lively conversation.

Some of the fastest-selling tables are related to politics and media. Other table leaders will dig deep into subjects like health, business, policing, education, arts and entertainment.

Channel 4 sports anchor Rudy Kalis will host a table on the topic "Accepting Change in your Life." News anchor Tracy Kornet and husband Frank, a former NBA player and current Harpeth Hall varsity basketball coach, will lead the discussion, "How to Raise (more than) an Athlete."

Cocktails are at 6 p.m. and dinner and conversation begins at 7p.m. Tickets are $250/person. The menu is by Chef Sal Alvia of Prima.

Click here to view the conversationalists and topics they have selected.

