Judge Casey Moreland takes medical leave

Judge Casey Moreland (WSMV file photo) Judge Casey Moreland (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland is taking a medical leave.

Another judge will be filling in for Moreland for at least the coming week.

This comes after a week of investigative stories by the Channel 4 I-Team.

The I-Team first reported about the suicide of a woman who had just returned from a trip out of state that included Moreland and defense attorney Bryan Lewis. Witnesses told police the woman had threatened to expose something about the two.

The I-Team also uncovered traffic tickets and court fines that Moreland dismissed for another woman who was on that trip.

