Shots fired on car carrying Fort Campbell soldiers, two injured

After a violent encounter on the road, a mother says her worry for her soldier son is no longer limited to deployments.

Clarksville police said someone opened fire on a car carrying several Fort Campbell soldiers Sunday morning. Though the two soldiers hit did not receive life-threatening injuries, the mother said this came too close to being a deadly situation.

"I've always told my kids you never know the mentality of another person," said Drema Wood of Oak Grove. "It's better to walk away."

Wood said she has a husband and two sons in the Army. During each deployment, she said she's at home waiting for word they're safe.

"I'm scared but proud," she said. "You think it's going to happen in another country. You don't think something like that's going to happen around here."

Wood said one of her sons was with three other Fort Campbell soldiers and one former soldier before 2 a.m. Sunday, driving down Fort Campbell Boulevard. Clarksville police said a two door white car pulled up to them in the next lane and fired three times at the car. They said the car then cut in front of them and turned right onto Lady Marion Rd.

"As soon as he heard the bullets, he ducked down and covered his head," said Wood, relaying her son's story.

Wood said while her son was not hit, the former soldier was shot in the leg. Another soldier was grazed by a bullet across the face.

"The bullet grazed him and shot his ear," she said. "If he had been looking forward, he would've gotten shot in the face or head. He would've probably died. Whoever done it is still out there. If they're willing to just start shooting a vehicle, what's to say they won't do something else? I'm afraid of them still being out there on the street. What if they try it again?"

Police said they're still gathering information on who was in the white car. Police added one of the soldiers believed he recognized a passenger of that car from a bar fight last weekend at the Night Deposit.

"I want to make sure they're all safe and whoever did this pays for it because it could've very easily been my son," said Wood. "Very easily one of them could've died."

